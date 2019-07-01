Hormonal Contraceptive Market Size Hit US$ 26.5 Bn by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2026”.

The global hormonal contraceptives market is estimated to grow at CAGR above 4.2% over the forecast time frame 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value around USD 26.5 billion by 2026.



Hormone contraception is a kind of endocrine-active avoidance technique. Different female hormones are used in this technique to avoid ovulation. In combination forms, such as estrogen and progestin, two types of hormonal contraceptive formulations are accessible. The only way to contain progesterone or any one of its synthetic analogs, however, is progesterol. In a combination process, ovulation and thickening of cervical mucus is suppressed and the therapeutic effect is attained, while progestin only decreases ovulation frequency.

Worldwide, women have a large use of global hormonal contraception. The adoption of birth control hormonal contraception is boosted by knowledge of the society when making accurate choices concerning reproductive and sexual health. The increase of hormonal contraception is fuelled by increasing global women's population, urbanization and a growing awareness of hormonal contraception and promoting the promotion of hormonal contraception in NGOs and in public policies. Instead of continuous contraception, implementing temporary and low-cost contraceptive practices is a crucial driving factor in the worldwide hormones industry. During the forecast period the adverse side effects related to the use of hormonal contraceptives are an important obstacle for the world economy.

Focus on family planing and the need to protect against unintentional pregnancies are the main drivers of market growth. Advances with increased efficiency and less side-effect in hormonal contraception are anticipated to further stimulate market growth. In addition, the problems in health of teens, awareness of contemporary techniques of contraception, and the increased use of oral pills as a main technique to avoid unplanned pregnancy, are contributing to the development of markets. However, market growth has a negative effect on accessibility of alternative contraceptive methods, hazards to health from the use of contraceptive products and the absence of social recognition.

The worldwide market was lead by North America in 2018 and its position over the forecast period is anticipated to continue. This can be due to the elevated revenue per capita, a powerful presence of important players in the industry, increased awareness of sexual health and a high amount of unintended pregnancies. Many developing countries, like Germany and the United Kingdom. A number of actions are being taken to educate the public on hormone contraceptive market apps. In future years, this will drive the development of the world hormonal contraceptive industry.

In the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the rapidest development. The significant variables complementing regional development include a large fertile population, the introduction of fresh women contraception systems, an increase in investment by market players and powerful economic growth. Countries like China, India and Japan give important market possibilities, owing to population growth, an increase in lifestyle disease prevalence, an increase in infertility, PCOS and public family planning programmes. The Middle East and Africa market are projected to be propelled by an increasing amount of product launches, favourable government’s initiatives and public awareness. For example, the contract to expand access to Implanon was expanded by Merck & Co. and their government sector partners, in May 2017. Under this contract, Implanon NXT (etonogestrel) was to decrease its implant cost over the next six years in 70 poor nations and its next generation medical product.

Key Players & Strategies

The hormonal contraceptives market consists of major vendors such Allergan; Pfizer; Afaxys, Inc.; Agile Therapeutics; Bayer AG; Merck & Co. Inc.; Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.; and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation. Industry has seen a number of inorganic growth projects and technological progress in system design to strengthen its sector leadership.

TEVA, for example, launched Minastrin 24 Fe-ethinyl estradiol and norethindron acetate and ferrous fumarate tablets, which have been used as an oral contraceptive in the United Nations in March 2018.

In 2017, to avoid pregnancy, Bayer Inc. launched Kyleena, a fresh IUS. It is anticipated that Kyleena will be launched to address the long term contraception requirement for women up to five years.

