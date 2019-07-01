Research Division of Marzano Research Acquired by BNP Education Partners, LLC

/EIN News/ -- Centennial, Colo., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marzano Research, a premier educational research and professional development organization, announced today the sale of its research division to BNP Education Partners, LLC, a woman-owned small business headquartered in Portland, Ore. BNP Education Partners is operating the new organization under the Marzano Research name.

The publications and professional development division of Marzano Research remains a wholly owned subsidiary of Solution Tree, Inc. and has been renamed and rebranded as Marzano Resources. Marzano Resources will continue to provide educators throughout North America and globally with an extensive range of professional learning opportunities, including printed and digital resources, events and on-site training, with an emphasis on the Marzano High Reliability Schools™ framework for school improvement and The New Art and Science of Teaching framework for instruction.

“This transaction creates the ideal opportunity to strengthen and fully realize the impact of both organizations in education,” explained Jeffrey C. Jones, co-founder and CEO of Marzano Resources. “Each company will now be able to focus on their distinct but equally important missions and, ultimately, create even better professional learning experiences for educators.”

Danette Parsley, CEO of Marzano Research, agreed, adding, “Robert J. Marzano has been an important mentor to me, and I am honored to lead a company with his name. As we take the reins of Marzano Research, we will continue to focus on building relationships in the field and ensuring excellence in our educator-centered improvement services.”

Robert J. Marzano will continue to serve as chief academic officer of Marzano Resources as well as a strategic advisor to BNP Education Partners. Staff for both organizations will remain in their current offices in Centennial, Colo.

About Marzano Resources

Marzano Resources, formerly Marzano Research, is dedicated to helping K–12 educators advance student achievement. Built on the foundation of Dr. Robert J. Marzano’s 50 years of education research, Marzano Resources supports teachers and administrators through customizable on-site professional development, educator events, virtual coaching, books, videos and online courses. Our associates and authors are thought leaders in the field of education and deliver research-backed guidance for all major areas of schooling, including curriculum development, instruction, assessment, student engagement and personalized competency-based education. Marzano Resources is the home of High Reliability Schools and The New Art and Science of Teaching.

About Marzano Research Since 2008, Marzano Research has worked with educators to provide the best research, the most useful actions and the highest level of services to educators. Today, as a woman-owned small business, the organization remains steadfastly committed to practitioner-centered, evidence-informed improvement. Our team works side by side with partners, creating strong relationships built on collaboration, trust and industry-leading results to support educators, learners and systems as they learn, evolve and thrive. Learn more about working with Marzano Research.

Contact Solution Tree Erica Dooley-Dorocke Erica.Dooley-Dorocke@SolutionTree.com 800.733.6786 ext. 247



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.