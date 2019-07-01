CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ADDS THREE MANHATTAN, KANSAS PROPERTIES TO ITS MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO

Three-Property Student Housing Community to be Located In Prime Living Location

Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has assumed management of three student housing properties located near Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas.



Built in 2018, 12B Lofts benefits from a prime location one block from campus and steps from Aggieville, the student bar and entertainment district. The new community features gated parking, quartz countertops, and stainless-steel appliances in the units. 11B Lofts and Avenue M will include state-of-the-art kitchens and finishes and both developments are expected to open in Fall 2020. Once completed, all three properties will operate as one, 239-bed community, making the three properties among the best student housing living locations in Manhattan. Residents of the communities will benefit from the close proximity to campus, nightlife, retail, and restaurants.



“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce these communities to the students and future residents in Manhattan,” said Madison Meier, Vice President at Campus Advantage. “Student housing management is more than just providing a place to live. For us, it’s providing an experience for each and every one of our residents and we are confident that our property management expertise, as well as our exceptional operations team and training programs, will create an environment that exceeds residents’ expectations.”



Campus Advantage was chosen to manage the three properties as an outcome of prior success within the Manhattan market. The company managed another community serving Kansas State University and the surrounding colleges from 2007 to 2016.



Under Campus Advantage management, 12B Lofts, 11B and Avenue M will benefit from community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes the company’s highly regarded Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have ample opportunities to achieve personal, academic and professional success.



Catalyst, Campus Advantage partner and Austin-based agency specializing in integrated marketing for student and multifamily housing, will manage the community’s branding efforts including the development of an initial brand guide, logo, and marketing collateral.





About Campus Advantage

Campus Advantage® is a real estate investment management firm fostering financially prosperous higher education student housing communities through its management, development, acquisition, and consulting services. Since its founding in 2003, Campus Advantage has been creating successful communities that provide rewarding living, learning, and career experiences, and as a result has become one of the fastest growing private student housing companies in the nation. The company’s asset acquisition and management strategies combined with its dedication to residence life and student development has made Campus Advantage one of the largest student housing and property management companies in the United States. Learn more at www.campusadv.com.





