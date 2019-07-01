Questex Appoints B2B Information Services Industry Leader Rhiannon James as Group President to Drive Innovation and Growth in its Pharma and Technology Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex , a business information company, today announces that Rhiannon James has joined the company as Group President of its rapidly-growing Pharma and Technology brands.



“Today’s appointment of Rhiannon as Group President of our Pharma and Technology markets is another building block as we continue to structure Questex for fast-growth,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “With exceptional experience in b2b information services, Rhiannon will help us grow our events and digital business through organic growth, data and the acquisition of new capabilities and assets. Rhiannon’s skillset is a perfect addition to Questex as we transform our business for the future.”

James was most recently Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Industrial Exchange, a community for middle market industrial companies and their private-equity fund owners. Prior, James was with IHS Markit where she was responsible for driving revenue growth for the Maritime & Trade media, events and data/intelligence businesses. Previously, James was responsible for the strategy and operations of JOC Group, managing a diverse set of subscription-based revenues, marketing services, events and flagship products. At RISI, James was a divisional head with responsibility for developing and executing the strategy for a portfolio of events, media and data.

James added, “The opportunities that lie ahead for the Pharma and Technology markets are enormous. I am excited to continue building around the buyer’s journey, strengthening on our strong Fierce and ExL brands as well as building new streams of revenue through events, digital and data.”

