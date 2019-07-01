Infoholic Research appointed the Research Partner for the 5th Smart Cities India 2019 Expo

Interactive engagement over Panel discussions and launching of co-branded Smart Cities Report

/EIN News/ -- Bangalore, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infoholic Research is a boutique research and consulting company with specialised expertise in ‘Information, Communication & Technology’, ‘Chemicals, Materials & Food’, ‘Healthcare’ and ‘Semiconductor’ domains. We innovate to explore opportunities for our customers, derive insightful information and transform them with effective strategies to make their expectations a reality.

In continuity to our associations with different global as well regional conferences and summits, Infoholic Research was appointed the Research Partner for the 5th Smart Cities India 2019 Expo, organised by the Exhibitions India Group. The Summit was held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi between 22nd – 24th May 2019. Embarking on its 5th year, the Smart Cities India expo has developed into being the Asia’s largest trade fair and conference, with attention from government leaders, city administrators, public enterprises, urban planners, architects, social groups, influential individuals, industry experts, and entrepreneurs at large.

Apart from convening interactive panel discussions, Infoholic Research, along with the event organisers, launched the ‘Smart Cities Mission - Report on Safety, Environment, and Emergency Response’ in the presence of renowned industry stalwarts. The research report explores the potential of safety and disaster preparedness devices and solutions in reference to Indian market conditions, and its successful application in smart cities. It compares Indian market trends with international markets to identify which technologies are best suited for the Indian market through an inclusive analysis of topics such as market segmentation and dynamics, key drivers, constraints and opportunities, as well as impact analysis.

“Globally, rapid urbanization will continue to remain a megatrend fostering the growth of economic, social and technological developments. As governments focus on creating sustainable economic growth, resilience of urban areas and the necessary transformation enablers are witnessing enormous growth aiding the creation of smart cities across countries”, highlighted Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Head-ICT, Infoholic Research. Spanning over a duration of 5 years (FY 2015 to FY 2020) and a budget of 2.05 Lakh Crores with four rounds, the Smart Cities Mission witnessed significant growth in FY 2018-2019 with many projects completed and several other projects in progress.

Currently, majority of the proposed budget is being utilized on developing the necessary infrastructure by building and retrofitting the urban landscape with construction of roadways, streets, and redesign of land/waterways, to enhance urban transport, area development, and economic development. “The proposed budget also provisions investment for smart solutions including smart metering for water & utilities, automatic fare collection, smart mobility, smart solid waste management, integrated traffic management systems, smart street lighting, smart farming, smart signalling and solar installations, to name a few," added K R Sreenivasan, CEO and Founder, Infoholic Research.

“The government’s campaign to create smart, clean, functional, environmentally friendly habitats in the country, and to improve the quality of life for Indian citizens, will jumpstart India into the mainstream of the global economy. The Smart Cities India expo initiative was pleased that Infoholic Research prepared a knowledge paper entitled, “Smart Cities in India – Safety, Emergency Response and Disaster Preparedness”, for the event. Smart Cities India has continuously provided support to the Government of India’s Smart Cities Mission, as well as Swachh Bharat, Clean Ganga, Make in India, Skill India, Invest India and Digital India missions. We will continue our partnership with Infoholic Research to attain the government’s dream, aspirations and ambitions for a modern India,” said Mr. Prem Behl, Chairman, Exhibitions India Group.

Contact: Ms. Sunanda Ganguli Infoholic Research LLP IND: 080-461-51400 sunanda@infoholicresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.