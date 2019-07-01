Global Smart Grid Market to Grow Up to $169.19 Billion by 2025: AMR

The favorable government policies along with fiscal incentives drive the market of global smart grid market. Furthermore, large scale deployment of smart grid and the utility companies focusing on enhancing distribution efficiency are other factors that supplement the growth of this market. The solution segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portlant,OR, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global smart grid market contributed $66.96 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $169.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The deployment of smart grid on a large scale and favorable government policies along with fiscal incentives drive the market of global smart grid market. Furthermore, the utility companies focusing on enhancing distribution efficiency boost the market growth. However, high installation cost of smart meters borne by end-users hampers the growth of this market. On the contrary, various grid operators trying to effectively manage the demand for power offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the smart grid market.

Solution segment to maintain its dominance by 2025

The solution segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.9% from 2017 to 2025.

North America region to maintain lead position by 2025

North America region accounted for more than two-fifths of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Smart grid communications segment to grow at the highest CAGR

The smart grid communications segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2017 to 2025. However, the substation automation segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025.

Transmission segment to maintain its dominance by 2025

The transmission segment accounted for more than one-third of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025. However, the distribution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Residential segment to grow at the highest CAGR

The residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.7% from 2017 to 2025. However, the commercial segment accounted for nearly half of the total revenue in 2017 and will maintain its dominance by 2025.

Leading market players

The key market players explored in the research include Wipro Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, General Electric, Siemens, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and Itron Inc., Oracle, They have adopted different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, and others to gain a strong position in the global industry.

