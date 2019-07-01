There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,422 in the last 365 days.

Mauritania's Foreign Minister receives credentials of UAE Ambassador

Hamad Ghanim Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, has presented a copy of his credentials to Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Mauritania.

This came during a meeting held at the minister's office in the capital Nouakchott.

