Miners Bank offices receive branding makeover to reflect Mid Penn Bank name

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bank, subsidiary of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), has completed the rebrand of all of its Miners Bank locations in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The five Miners Bank offices have changed all signage and interior branding to reflect the Mid Penn Bank name. This comes four years after Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. acquired Miners Bank and its holding company Phoenix Bancorp, Inc.



“Our local team in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties remains totally committed to providing unparalleled service and expertise,” said Mid Penn Bank President and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi. “Our customers in this region have embraced the Mid Penn Bank brand of community banking, including loans made by local people; deposits serviced by local people; and community support provided by local people. We look forward to continuing to deliver an exceptional banking experience.”

The rebrand will not negatively affect customers in any way. Accounts and rates will not be impacted, and branch hours will remain the same as they are today.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pa., has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn has 38 retail locations in the state of Pennsylvania and total assets of approximately $2 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.



Contact: Brittany Zolko (717) 692-7187 brittany.zolko@midpennbank.com



