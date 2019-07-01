OLIS ROBOTICS AND OLYMPUS CONTROLS EVALUATE DEVELOPING REMOTELY OPERATED AI-ROBOTS CAPABLE OF NEW LEVELS OF PRECISION IN DYNAMIC ENVIRONMENTS

New agreement explores integrating existing proprietary technologies to produce progressive-autonomy robots for remote, precision tasks beyond traditional warehouses

Olis Robotics, a leader in next-generation mobile remote robotics software, today announced a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Olympus Controls, a leader in engineering innovation and automated robotic solutions for industry. The two Washington-based technology companies agreed to explore developing assisted autonomy applications to deliver new capabilities that support Olympus’ diverse customer needs.





“Olis Robotics’ artificial-intelligence software platform plugs into existing robots to allow for operators based anywhere in the world to command new levels of precision, safety, and efficiency in remotely operated robotics,” explained Olis Robotics CEO Don Pickering. “This evolving innovation solves for the challenge of acquiring highly-skilled labor in rural facilities such as data centers.”

Olis Robotics’ AI-driven software platform operates by integrating existing robotic systems into a singular, intuitive, remote control platform. The proprietary platform enables an operator to control multiple robots remotely to service dynamic and unstructured industrial locations.

“Our collaboration with Olis Robotics will allow industrial areas which often present potentially time consuming, expensive, difficult or hazardous situations to employees to be partially maintained by remotely operated robots while providing customers increased up-time at their facilities at lower costs,” said Silas Robertson at Olympus Controls. “We expect this advanced platform to allow for robotics to be a tool that can assist humans and improve the overall productivity of companies.”

According to the new agreement Olympus Controls will integrate and test Olis’ software platform with existing robot platforms. A variety of tasks will be conducted and perfected including high precision, general maintenance, and tasks deemed dangerous to humans.

This agreement is expected to produce a viable remotely operated AI-robotic solution for industrial clients as early as 2020.

ABOUT OLIS ROBOTICS: Olis Robotics, formerly known as BluHaptics, has developed a next-generation software platform that greatly expands the capabilities of pilot-controlled service robots in dynamic environments from space, to subsea and the field. Olis enables vast improvements in robotic dexterity, precision, efficiency, and overall mission success, while simultaneously reducing downtime and driving down costs. Olis Robotics was founded in 2013 as a spinout from the Applied Physics Lab at the University of Washington and is based in Seattle with offices in Europe.

ABOUT OLYMPUS CONTROLS: Olympus Controls is an Engineering Services company that specializes in the integration of motion control, machine vision, and robotic technologies. We help our clients with the ideation of innovative and robust solutions; then we collaborate with them to take their machine automation solution from concept to reality. Bringing thousands of unique automation projects to market has helped us develop an extensive range of technology and industry‐process knowledge

