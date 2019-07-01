Sammons Financial Group Member Company Employees Honored with Patriot Award

Award recognizes supervisors who demonstrate exceptional support and leadership towards active military employees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mocarski, vice president and chief information security officer, and Jeff Lenninger, director of information technology, have both been honored with the Patriot Award by the Iowa Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) , a Department of Defense (DOD) office. Mocarski and Lenninger are employees of Sammons ® Financial Group Member Companies (SFG) who were nominated for the award in recognition of exemplary support of Jeff O’Brien, also an SFG employee, who serves as captain with the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command of the U.S. Army Reserve.



(left to right) Lisa Whitmarsh Peterson, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve representative; Jeff Lenninger (SFG); Jeff O’Brien (SFG); Paul Mocarski (SFG); Col. Tomika Seaberry, National Guard





/EIN News/ -- The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support reservists and guardsmen through a wide-range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence when necessary.

“Paul and Jeff have both been extremely supportive of me through a hectic monthly drill and annual training schedule as my unit prepares to ship out,” said O’Brien. “Their understanding and encouragement during the past several months has been extremely helpful and greatly appreciated,” O’Brien added.

“At SFG, we fully support our employees who are involved in the military and praise them for their service to our country,” said Teri Ross, president of Shared Services at SFG. “Paul and Jeff L. truly deserve this recognition for giving Jeff O. the necessary support to fulfill his military duties. Their actions are a true testament of our culture at SFG,” added Ross.

ESGR is a Department of Defense program established to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. The organization provides education, consultation, and if necessary, mediation for employers of Guard and Reserve employees. For more information about ESGR, such as volunteer opportunities or outreach programs, visit www.ESGR.mil or call 800-294-6607.

Since 2016, three SFG employees have received the Patriot Award: Steve Bishop , Greg Bonzagni , and Dave Rinehart . In addition, SFG donated $20,000 to support the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Honored Interment (VHI) project .

About Sammons® Financial Group, Inc.

The member companies of Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) , are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises Inc. , SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National ® Life Insurance Company , which includes Sammons ® Corporate Markets ; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance ® ; and Sammons Institutional Group SM , which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions ® . Together, SFG offers some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM

