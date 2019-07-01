BitAngels London Launches in Partnership with Coinscrum

BitAngels London to Showcase the Latest Blockchain Startups

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Join us for the launch of BitAngels London in partnership with Coinscrum!

BitAngels is a group of cryptocurrency investors helping to grow the blockchain ecosystem through community events and company spotlights. The brainchild of industry leader Michael Terpin, BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world's first angel network for digital currency startups.

Coinscrum is the longest running and largest Bitcoin & Blockchain networking group in the UK, having hosted over 200 events introducing the leading projects and thought-leaders in the space since 2012.

Gather with other crypto investors and founders at BitAngels London, hosted at the Home Grown Club in Marble Arch on the morning of 11th July 2019. This event will provide an opportunity to learn about new cryptocurrency projects that are looking to raise capital whether via traditional equity or the latest funding mechanisms.

Register to attend at Eventbrite

Agenda

9:00am :: Registration & Networking

9:25am :: Welcome from Michael Terpin

9:30am :: Company Presentations

Charity Engine

Charity Engine was created to enable millions of home PCs to raise millions of dollars for the best possible causes, all thanks to spare computing power that nobody is using anyway.



It is based on volunteer computing with the principle of taking enormous, expensive computing jobs and chopping them into 1000s of small pieces, each simple enough for a home PC to work on as a background task.



Counter

Counter is a non-custodial digital asset exchange platform that uses a hybrid-decentralised architecture to achieve the performance of a centralised exchange with the security and auditability of a decentralised exchange.



Indras Pearls

Indras Pearls proposes a new protocol designed to address the scaling issues experienced by many existing public blockchain networks by extending the idea of a Blockchain into a "Block Lattice". It's a sharded UTXO protocol with multiple token ID's at the base UTXO levels.



Their team is also developing games that use the system in parallel with the main development.



Zero Carbon Project

The Zero Carbon Project has been established by a group of energy market professionals who are passionate about contributing to the global climate change challenge through the application of new technologies.



The ‘Zero Carbon Market’ provides consumers access to an intensely competitive marketplace for energy sourced from renewables, nuclear, or from carbon neutral sources defined as fossil fuels with carbon emissions fully offset by international carbon credits.

10:30am :: Wrap up and Networking

11:00am :: Ends

---

Discover more international BitAngels events at bitangels.io

Stay up to date with all Coinscrum events at coinsrum.com

Eventbrite tickets for this event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bitangels-london-launch-event-tickets-63927267177

Contact:

Paul Gordon

CoinScrum/BitAngels London

paul@coinscrum.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.