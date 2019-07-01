Cernostics Announces Formation of Distinguished Medical Advisory Board Including Top Specialists in All Facets of Esophageal Disease

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, PA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Cernostics, developer of next-generation cancer diagnostics and prognostics, today announced the formation of a distinguished medical advisory board (MAB) including key opinion leaders and world-renowned experts in gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), Barrett’s Esophagus (BE) and esophageal cancer.

“Timing is right to bring together this world-class group of medical advisors to provide strategic insights into our evidence development and market access strategies. The clarity they bring to understanding the clinical needs and changing market dynamics will further guide us as we scale the company,” said Mike Hoerres, Cernostics’ CEO.

Cernostics’ MAB members include:

M. Aamir Ali MD, AGAF Associate Director of Research, Capital Digestive Care; Consulting Chief Medical Officer, Meridian Bioscience; Former Associate Professor of Medicine, George Washington University.

Gary W. Falk MD, MS Professor of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. Clinical Co-Director, Joint Center for Digestive, Liver and Pancreatic Medicine. Co-Director, Esophagology and Swallowing Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA. Past President, American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE).

John M. Inadomi MD Division Head of Gastroenterology at the UW School of Medicine. The Cyrus E. Rubin Endowed Chair in Medicine Professor of Medicine and Adjunct Professor of Health Services and Associate Editor of the journal Gastroenterology.

Richard H. Lash MD President, R Lash MD Consulting; Associate Clinical Professor of Pathology at UT-Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX; Former Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations, Caris/Inform Diagnostics.

Nicholas J. Shaheen MD, MPH Bozymski-Heizer Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, UNC HealthCare, Chapel Hill, NC.

Sachin Wani MD Associate Professor, Medicine-Gastroenterology, Medical Director Esophageal and Gastric Center at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.



Cernostics MAB members have been involved in the development and publication of multiple BE and EC guidelines, participate in major BE clinical and research initiatives and have served on the editorial boards of major gastroenterology journals. Collectively the group has published hundreds of peer-reviewed journals and served as Principal Investigator on numerous clinical trials.

“I am excited and honored to be part of such an esteemed group of clinicians that share Cernostics’ vision of improving management of BE and reducing the risk of EC,” said Dr. Shaheen. “The TissueCypher platform is a unique technology platform that has significant potential to change the standard of care in diagnostic testing for BE patients in which unmet medical needs still exist.”

About Barrett’s

BE affects more than three million Americans, occurring when chronic exposure to stomach acid causes a transformation of the esophageal cell lining that increases the risk of developing cancer. Without treatment, Barrett’s can lead to EC, which carries a poor 5-year survival rate of less than 20%. Today, Barrett’s is commonly managed by surveillance, involving regular endoscopic procedures with biopsy, monitoring disease progression, and drug therapy to control GERD symptoms and prevent esophageal injury.

About Cernostics

Cernostics, a leader in tissue-based diagnostic testing, providing tests that extract deeper tissue insights than traditional methods to achieve better patient outcomes and lower cost of care. Cernostics’ mission is to quantify the tissue system complexity, providing physicians and patients with individualized, actionable information to improve outcomes and reduce the incidence and mortality of cancer. For a complete listing of Cernostics’ published patents, visit www.cernostics.com/IP.

Media Contact Erich Sandoval Lazar Partners Phone: +1 917-497-2867 esandoval@lazarpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.