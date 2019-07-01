GameStop and The Call of Duty™ Endowment Launch the ‘Give Back to the Brave’ Donation Campaign

100% of donations collected at GameStop throughout July go directly to helping veterans find good jobs

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, hundreds of thousands of service members transition out of the military and begin their search for a civilian job. During the month of July, to honor these brave women and men, GameStop will once again partner with the Call of Duty Endowment (the Endowment) to do its part to help these veterans finds meaningful jobs by asking customers to donate, round up their total, or trade-in for charity at every U.S. GameStop store location and on gamestop.com.



Donate today at your local GameStop or online at GameStop.com





/EIN News/ -- “We are appreciative of what these brave women and men do for our country. Our collaboration with the Endowment and our partners at Activision Blizzard is very important to us as we help drive awareness of the value veterans bring not only to our country but to the civilian workplace,” says Frank Hamlin, executive vice president and Chief Customer Officer for GameStop.

During the ‘Give Back to the Brave’ Campaign from July 1 - 31, GameStop Gives is offering guests several ways to give thanks for our nation’s veterans and their families when shopping at GameStop:

Donate at checkout. Guests can give $1 or more or round up their purchase. Plus, PowerUp Rewards members will receive triple PowerUp Rewards points on the donation amount.

Donate PowerUp Rewards points. Members can donate points to the Endowment in the PowerUp Rewards Center.

Trade in for Charity. Donate up to 100 percent of trade-in value to charity when you bring unused video game hardware, software, accessories or consumer electronics to GameStop.

Since 2012, the donations raised at GameStop help the Endowment provide much-needed funding to nonprofits that help these brave veterans obtain good jobs and raises awareness of the value veterans bring to the workplace. In its eighth year, the partnership has seen a significant impact—with almost 8,000 veterans placed in quality careers, the vast majority of which are post-9/11 enlisted women and men.

“Every $521 dollars raised for the Endowment puts one veteran back to work—that’s 1/6 the cost per placement of federal government efforts. This partnership makes a huge difference for veterans and for each of their families,” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director for the Endowment. “With GameStop’s incredible support, we’re more confident than ever that we'll reach our goal of placing 100,000 veterans by 2024.”

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org .

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $18 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

Contact:

Martha Sotelo

GameStop Gives

(817) 424-2099

marthasotelo@gamestop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7a15a21-80ed-4e46-8eef-4da9f634ea2f.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.