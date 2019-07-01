PIH Health Acquires Pioneer Medical Group

Welcomes New Patients, Physicians and Medical Offices to its Network

Whittier, Calif., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PIH Health announced that it has acquired Pioneer Medical Group and all its assets, effective July 1, 2019. Forty-six health care providers are now part of its existing medical group, PIH Health Physicians (PHP).



With this acquisition, PIH Health adds eight medical office buildings to its network which are spread throughout the cities of Bellflower, Cerritos, Downey, Long Beach, Los Alamitos, and South Gate; extending PIH Health’s reach of services to well over 50,000 community members.



“PIH Health is now able to connect with more communities, and serve as their partner in health and wellness,” said PIH Health Physicians President Brian Smolskis.



Patients can expect to receive the same excellent quality of care from their primary care physician and specialists, without interruption.



“Our primary focus during this time is conducting a smooth transition for patients to PIH Health Physicians,” added Smolskis. “We look forward to being a trusted partner in the health and wellness of our newest patients.”



The name Pioneer Medical Group will no longer be used, and all current Pioneer offices will be rebranded as PIH Health Physicians. There will be a transition period for the operations to be coordinated and the name change to be fully implemented, but new signage and materials incorporating the Pioneer medical offices into the PIH Health network will be put in place.



Patients with questions, can call 562.967.2600 Ext. 81098 for more information. If you are looking for a physician or specialist, please visit PIHHealth.org/Find-a-Doctor.



About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves more than 2.5 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey and features 29 outpatient medical offices, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, women’s health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation’s Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation’s top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology for both PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey. Healthgrades®, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, recently honored PIH Health Hospital - Whittier with the 2019 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award and for the fifth consecutive year, the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2015-2019). PIH Health invests millions each year in community education and free and low-cost services to support those with the greatest need. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org.

Rosie Marquez PIH Health 5626980811 Ext. 81128 rosie.marquez@pihhealth.com



