Atari® Partners with Six Flags® to Add Branded Real-World Theme Park Attractions to RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™

New Rides and Attractions from World-Renowned Theme Park Operator Now Available in Latest RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch Content Update

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari® — one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — today launched its partnership with Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company, to bring the real-world thrills of Six Flags to Atari’s popular theme park management series with the new Six Flags Season in RollerCoaster Tycoon® Touch™ for mobile devices. The new Six Flags Season update is available now, adding fan-favorite branded rides, shops, and theming for players to create in their parks.



“RollerCoaster Tycoon is the most authentic and popular theme park simulation series available,” said Tony Chien, Vice President of Marketing, Atari. “Through this partnership, fans will be able to add an even deeper level of realism by introducing some of the most iconic real-world rides into their virtual theme park creations – and even re-create some of their favorite Six Flags theme park experiences.”

“The Six Flags brand is recognized the world over for innovation at every level and we take great pride in developing exciting, new ways to captivate and entertain guests of all ages,” said Six Flags Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Stephanie Borges. “Partnering with Atari and the iconic RollerCoaster Tycoon brand is a great fit for us, and we are thrilled to help deliver an authentic theme park experience to enthusiasts anywhere, anytime.”

The Atari partnership with Six Flags introduces some of the theme park brand’s most popular roller coasters, rides, and family attractions to RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch. Park visitors can face their fears by riding one beast of a roller coaster, Tatsu, and board the exhilarating Spinsanity — a giant spinning disk that soars across a colorful half-pipe. Guests can also enjoy a delicious meal at Primo’s Pizzeria and satisfy their sweet tooth with a visit to Coaster Candy. Players can personalize their theme parks with five Six Flags-branded features, with more to come in future seasonal updates. Six Flags attractions are available via the in-game store or unlocked by completing in-game challenges. Multiple Six Flags Seasons with new Six Flags attractions will be available throughout the year.

Based on RollerCoaster Tycoon®, one of the best-selling franchises in PC gaming history, RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is a free-to-play, innovative 3D simulation game where players can create, build, manage, and share their own imaginative park creations. RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch features a touch-control coaster creator that encourages players to easily design coasters — giving them the freedom to express their creativity. Released in early 2017 on mobile devices, RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch has been downloaded over twenty-two million times and soared to the top of the charts after being featured on the App Store and Google Play.

For more information, visit www.RollerCoasterTycoon.com

About Atari

Atari is an interactive entertainment company. As an iconic brand that transcends generations and audiences, the company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.5 billion in revenue and 26 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks, and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

