LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards

BOSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGM) announced today that the company was recognized as one of the top-rated workplaces for Best CEOs for Women , Best Leadership Teams and Best Companies for Professional Development in the latest ranking released by Comparably , a compensation, culture and career monitoring website. The quarterly Comparably Awards honor the nation’s top-rated companies based on anonymous employee feedback reported throughout the year across a variety of categories. With these new additions, LogMeIn has won a total of 15 Comparably awards to date, five of them within this year alone, including Best Company in Boston and Best Company Outlook .



LogMeIn employees reported high scores for the company’s CEO, leadership team, and career advancement opportunities, highlighting transparency, open communication and an energetic atmosphere. This continues the trend of forward momentum over the past few years as LogMeIn has become one of the world’s 10 largest public Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies with worldwide operations that include over 3,500 employees in more than 20 global offices.

“We have grown very fast as an organization, expanding globally as well as across the US” said Jo Deal, Chief Human Resources Officer at LogMeIn. “Fostering an engaging culture where employees can do their best work is our top priority and that translates into support for professional growth, a focus on strong leadership and ensuring that LogMeIn is an inclusive and supportive environment for all employees around the world. It is humbling to get recognition from our employees that we are on the right path to fulfilling this promise and we will continue seek out new, innovative ways to further enhance our workplace culture.”

To view the complete list of winners for the Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards, please visit https://www.comparably.com/blog/ .

For more information about LogMeIn and how to join the growing team, please visit the company careers page at https://www.logmeininc.com/careers .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM ) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Lauren Christopherson

press@lastpass.com

617-279-2443

