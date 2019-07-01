Channel Factory Attracts New Hires across Nordics, Poland and UK

Leading brand suitability platform announces opening of multiple European offices to extend global footprint

LONDON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the world leader in YouTube brand suitability and ad performance, today announced that Maria Cadbury, Robert Bjork. Tomasz Teodorczyk and Julia Smith will be joining the European leadership team. With these strategic hires, Channel Factory continues to broaden the team and further expand operations across their European business. With this new expansion, Channel Factory will now be present in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Germany, UK and Norway; providing digital marketers with brand safe inventory across YouTube and the top 100 brand suitability channels.



/EIN News/ -- With 17 years’ experience in the digital industry, Cadbury has been engaged as the UK MD to manage the rapidly expanding UK client base. Cadbury has held major leadership and commercial roles across a range of leading companies including Adconion, Smartclip, Evolve Media and The Studio.

With 12+ years’ of experience in the digital video as well as broadcast TV advertising industry, Robert Bjork, has joined as the Nordics Sales Director of Channel Factory. Channel Factory will be working with the EMEA team to launch a comprehensive sales strategy across all major European markets.

Tomasz Teodorczyk joins as Country Manager, Poland and is an experienced leader in digital advertising industry having started his career in 2006 at Goldbach Audience (formerly ARBOmedia). Teodorczyk then became Head of Digital Operations in CEE of nugg.ad before co-founding media trading agency Bidlab in 2013. Teodorczyk will be responsible for the entire Channel Factory operations in the Polish market.

With 20+ years’ experience, Smith has been engaged by Channel Factory as PR Director. Working with Channel Factory Management team directly, Smith will implement a high visibility PR and Communications strategy to increase the brand awareness of the business. Smith has held major commercial roles including Associated Newspapers, The Mirror Group Newspapers, Dennis Publishing and IAB. She currently also provides consulting services for Impact, Appetite Creative, Cav.ai and The 614 Group.

Channel Factory works with brands such as Pizza Hut, Sony Universal, Kraft Heinz and Nivea. The expansion of the team and the company is in response to the significant increase in demand by advertisers to be able to maximize brand suitability and performance across their YouTube advertising deployments and, more specifically work within their respective regional markets to curate specific, locally customized and brand suitable ad environments.

Mattias Spetz, Channel Factory, Managing Director, EU said: “The appointment of Maria, Robert and Julia demonstrates our commitment to servicing brands and publishers across Europe. We are delivering localised support across Europe and building teams with local language, knowledge and relationships. We are unique in our approach to deliver a truly localised offering which is vital to the success of our performance-maximised campaigns. “

“Channel Factory has 5+ years and are more than 10 billion views strong and this accumulated data will be key to our success in building brand safe, suitable and performance-maximized campaigns across the UK and Europe. I am truly excited to be joining the team to increase the support for the UK clients of this exceptional company; as well as ensuring exposure of the opportunities offering to our clients,” said Maria Cadbury, UK MD, Channel Factory.

“Channel Factory’s fast-paced expansion with highly customizable end-to-end managed service and software products designed to maximize to YouTube brand suitability and performance, will bring a layer of nuance and sophistication to the European digital video advertising ecosystem,” said Robert Bjork, Sales Director (Nordics), Channel Factory.

Tomasz Teodorczykm, Country Manager, Poland says: “I am honored to be joining Channel Factory and representing the company in the Polish market. I am noticing increasing demand to address Brand Suitability issues from key advertisers in Poland and I truly believe that state of the art solution offered by Channel Factory will not only help to protect key brands presence across Youtube but also will increase campaign performance.”

“Channel Factory is an exceptional brand suitability and performance company and I am delighted to be joining the team to increase the brand awareness of this innovative company,” said Julia Smith, PR Director, Channel Factory.

About Channel Factory



Channel Factory is the world leader in YouTube brand suitability, content alignment and ad performance. By harnessing a proprietary platform that leverages the deepest YouTube dataset in the industry, Channel Factory has implemented advanced brand suitability, customized content targeting and maximum performance for over three hundred of the Fortune 500. Channel Factory has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Detroit, London, Sweden, Hong Kong, and Sydney.



