FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JMIA, HL, EROS and TEVA

CEDARHURST, N.Y., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



/EIN News/ -- If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Investors Affected: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between April 12, 2019 and May 9, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Jumia Technologies AG. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (b) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the Company’s sales; (c) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (d) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/jumia-technologies-ag-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

Investors Affected: March 19, 2018 - May 8, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Hecla Mining Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Nevada operations were hemorrhaging cash due to a multitude of material problems identified by Defendants during Hecla’s extensive due diligence of the Nevada mines before the Class Period, and (b) as a result of these material problems, Defendants had no reasonable basis for their representations that the Nevada operations would be in a position to have positive or self-funding cash flow.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/hecla-mining-company-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS)

Investors Affected: July 28, 2017 - June 5, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Eros International Plc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Eros and its executives engaged in a scheme to use related-party transactions to fabricate receivables that they reported in Eros’s public financial disclosures; (2) because of this scheme, Eros’s financial position was weaker than what the Company disclosed; (3) consequently, the Company’s Indian subsidiary, Eros International Media Ltd (“EIML”), missed loan payments and had its credit downgraded; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about Eros’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/eros-international-plc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA)

Investors Affected: on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Teva American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) between August 4, 2017 and May 10, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to its public denials, Teva had in fact engaged in a vast, industry-wide price-fixing scheme and other collusive misconduct since at least 2012; (ii) Teva was not only a participant, but the company at the heart of the anticompetitive scheme; and (iii) several Teva employees had such deep involvement in the scheme that they would ultimately be named personally as defendants in a sweeping civil enforcement action filed by the AGs of virtually every state in the nation.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-ltd-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 344

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967



