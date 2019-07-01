IVF Services Market to Garner $26.38 Billion by 2026 at 9.8% CAGR: AMR

Rise in global infertility rates, delayed pregnancies, increase in gamete donations, and rise in IVF success rate are expected to propel the growth of the global IVF services market. The clinical research institutes segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.4% through 2026. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ IVF Services Market by Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor), Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor), and Donor Egg IVF Cycles) and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. According to the report, the global IVF services market was pegged at $12.51 billion in 2018 and is estimated to garner $26.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Delayed pregnancies, rise in global infertility rates, surge in gamete donations, and increase in IVF success rate have boosted the growth of the global IVF services market. Moreover, increase in healthcare expenditure across the globe and rise in disposable income supplemented the market growth. However, cost constraints, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level hamper the market growth. On the contrary, advent of fertility tourism, increasing number of fertility clinics, and surge in same-sex marriage are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global IVF services market is segmented on the basis of cycle type, end user, and geography. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycles. The thawed IVF cycle (non-donor) segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. However, the fresh IVF cycle (non-donor) segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing more than three-fifths of the market.

On the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics segment dominated the market in 2017, contributing more than half of the market. However, the clinical research institutes segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.4% through 2026.

The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Additionally, the region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

The global IVF services market report provides analysis of the major market players such as amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, Ambroise Paré Group, AVA Clinic Scanfert, AMP Center St Roch, Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital), Bangkok IVF center, Biofertility Center, Betamedics, Bloom Fertility Center, and Bloom Fertility and Healthcare.

