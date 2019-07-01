Grayscale CEO Barry Silbert to Speak on Investor Call on July 10, 2019

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments, the largest digital currency asset manager, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Barry Silbert, will be featured on an investor call on Wednesday, July 10 at 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time.



The call is open to the public but limited to 3,000 live participants.

To register for the investor call, please visit https://gryscl.co/July10_InvestorCall.

A reply of the call will be available on the Insights tab of the Grayscale website following the call.



About Grayscale Investments, LLC

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, we give investors the tools to make informed investing decisions in a burgeoning asset class. As part of Digital Currency Group, Grayscale accesses the world’s biggest network of industry intelligence to build better investment products. We have removed the barrier to entry so that institutions and individual investors can benefit from exposure to digital currencies. Now, forward-thinking investors can embrace a digital future with an institutional grade investment. Grayscale is headquartered in New York City. For more information on Grayscale, please visit www.grayscale.co or follow us on Twitter, @GrayscaleInvest.

Marissa Arnold press@grayscale.co



