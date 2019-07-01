SubioMed™ Bolsters Management With Appointment of Janine Whited as Controller

Joins Company Comprised of a Team of Accomplished Executives and Industry Veterans Focused on Patented Inventions by Dr. Barry Butler, DPM Practicing Podiatrist and Serial Inventor

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SubioMed, Inc. (“SubioMed” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of biomechanics technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced the appointment of Janine Whited to the position of Controller. This appointment comes on the heels of multiple accomplished executives having joined its management team in recent months.

Janine Whited, CPA, joins SubioMed with a 35-year track record in Finance. Prior to joining SubioMed, she was the Chief Financial Officer of J-C Press where she was responsible for treasury management, bank relations, staff development, and executive team strategic planning. While there, she implemented internal controls aimed at maximizing efficiencies within cash management, inventory control and process documentation.

Early in her career, Whited held the role of staff accountant at Arnow & Associates as well as St. Mary’s Hospital. She received an MBA from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee and completed her undergraduate at the University of Iowa.

Dr. Barry Butler, a practicing podiatrist, Chairman of the Board and creator of the technology that SubioMed intends to commercialize commented, “I’m very pleased to welcome Janine to our management team. I believe her skill sets make her ideally suited for the role of Controller where I expect her to complement our existing management team.”

Ms. Whited will report to Patrick Kullmann who recently joined SubioMed as CEO with a 35-year track record in MedTech, Biotech and Pharma. He has served in leadership positions at J&J, Boston Scientific and Medtronic and multiple start up medical technology companies. Recently COO and President for Medovex Corp, Patrick has also served as a member of the board of directors for several companies in the past and has been a featured presenter in the US and the EU on topics of MedTech startup topics.

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide. SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing Dr. Butler’s technology.

For more information on SubioMed, please visit our website at www.SubioMed.com .

About SubioMed

SubioMed intends to be a pioneer in the invention and development of biomechanics technology addressing gait and balance. Biomechanics is the study of the mechanics of the living body, especially of the forces exerted by muscles and gravity on the skeletal structure.



CONTACT

Patrick Kullmann

Chief Executive Officer

info@subiomed.com

763-516-1029



