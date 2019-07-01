Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inlet, a secure digital document delivery platform, today announced that the company is helping The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) expand its customer bill pay capabilities. LADWP customers now have access to enhanced bill payment at more than 3,500 online banking destinations, starting today. Customers who use online bank bill pay solutions at enabled local banks and credit unions will now be able to view their e-bill, opt for paper-free delivery, and pay their bill electronically by debiting their bank account. Customers can also opt for auto-pay to have the amount due debited from their account every month.



Online bank bill pay is just another option among the many choices already available to LADWP customers. These additional options include the ability to pay online at ladwp.com, pay by phone, automatic payment, pay by mail, and wire transfer, as well as other financial assistance programs.

Enhanced online bank bill payment is available at banks, savings and loans and credit unions that are connected to the Inlet network. Inlet, a joint venture of Broadridge Financial Solutions and Pitney Bowes, is a leading distributor of electronic bills and statements to online banking providers and other destinations.

“LADWP’s commitment to offering customers convenience in how and where they pay their bills demonstrates a high level of customer-centricity and a focus on meeting the needs of today’s ratepayers,” said Christopher Johnson, CEO of Inlet.

LADWP offers payment options and plans for all manner of customer needs and situations. Information on these services and more is available on the LADWP website: visit www.ladwp.com for more information.

Inlet is a secure digital document delivery platform which exclusively connects companies to consumers via major personal cloud storage sites and thousands of financial institutions. Through a single integration, companies can send eBills, statements and other important documents to the online destinations their customers visit and trust the most. These destinations include Amazon Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive and Evernote in addition to 6,500 bank and credit union websites across the country. Inlet increases customer engagement, paperless adoption rates and enables faster payments. To learn more about Inlet, a joint venture between Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) and Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), visit www.InletDigital.com .

