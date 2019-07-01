Call for bids – Strengthening democratic institutions in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

Applicants are invited to submit a project proposal and Activity Based Budget in English and send them electronically to Nicholas.Fulton@fco.gov.uk copying James.Lubunga@fco.gov.uk

Please include ‘DRC: Human Rights and Democracy’ in the subject field. The deadline for submitting concept bids is 17.00 (GMT) 22nd July 2019.

Selection Criteria

Please consider the below tips when designing your project:

• Projects should aim to start in late July 2019 and end in February 2019

• Projects should plan to spend 90% by the end of December 2019

• Payments are normally made quarterly. Payments are made after the completion of project activities. Advance payments are not usually possible.

• We require monitoring reports, which should include a detailed financial report. At the end of a project, we require a completion report, including a detailed financial report.

• Project bids should ensure that the services are designed and implemented in a manner that respects international human rights norms, considers gender impact and is designed and implemented in accordance with the ‘do no harm’ principle.

• Duty of care for all staff and participants in the engagement activities shall lie with the Supplier.

We are particularly looking for suppliers who can demonstrate:

• A strong track record of successful project delivery in DRC and will be able to draw on previous lessons learned to mitigate against unintended consequences of interventions.

• Active consideration of gender inequality including by ensuring that where possible women are offered places in any training and capacity building activities funded by HMG, and included in training and consultative panels.

Please Note: Due to the volume of bids expected, it is unlikely we will be able to provide feedback on unsuccessful bids.