Nightfood Winner Announced in "Year's Supply Giveaway" Promotion, Management Duplicating Program for 2nd Half of 2019

Tarrytown, NY, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the nationally expanding ice cream company solving America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, is pleased to announce that a winner has been chosen in their big 96-pint giveaway, which ended on June 30, 2019.



The winner has been notified by E-mail, and lives in the Baltimore, Maryland area. He will receive 96 pints of Nightfood plus a brand new chest freezer in which to store his 12-month supply of the multiple award-winning ice cream.

“This campaign has been a huge success for us, introducing over half a million people to the Nightfood brand. It's allowed us to build direct relationships with a significant percentage of them while driving trial at retail,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “With major geographic expansion already in place for the coming weeks and months, we’ve enthusiastically decided to duplicate the campaign for the 2nd half of the year.”

Management believes in using direct consumer relationships to build a more powerful brand. Folkson points out the fact that Nightfood does not sell direct to consumer, and that traditional e-commerce of Nightfood is expected to account for under 1% of revenue going forward. However, having direct relationships with a fast-growing customer base has recently proven to be a powerful asset in the modern consumer goods environment.

Utilizing Facebook and Instagram in particular, in conjunction with an ever-growing base of brand ambassadors and influencers, Management will leverage campaigns such as this giveaway to strategically drive consumer trial and growing retail sales through Nightfood distribution partners from coast to coast.

“Through relationships like the custom flavor we’re doing for Michael Clifford of 5 Seconds of Summer, and other significant celebrities already signed, whom we’ll be able to announce soon, we’re building tremendous affinity for the Nightfood brand,” continued Folkson. “Our retail partners love our direct-to-consumer component. It has already played a role in recent retailer decisions to add Nightfood, and it will continue to be an important asset in our upcoming meetings with the largest regional and national supermarket chains in the country. In fact, I’ve got a meeting next week with another top-10 supermarket chain that was just arranged and I will be presenting this information.”

Management recently announced that distribution has been secured in a new chain with over 250 locations, their largest supermarket chain to date. Initial availability on-shelf is expected in late August/early September. As has been done with prior supermarket announcements, the chain will be identified after product is on shelf. The Nightfood team expects to have meetings throughout the summer and into the fall with the majority of the top-10 US supermarket chains, and is targeting distribution secured in 10,000 points of retail distribution by March 31, 2020.

Since manufacturing the first pint of Nightfood ice cream earlier this year, the brand has now won multiple industry awards for Best New Ice Cream. Management projects profitability in 2019 Q4 on revenues over $3 million.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 27, 2019, Nightfood announced it had won Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood believes its sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, is the next evolution in the significant better-for-you ice cream category.

Market research giant Mintel identified nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for the coming years.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood ice cream is quickly establishing widespread national distribution. The brand has recently announced distribution in four of the top fifty supermarkets in the United States. This includes over 100 locations of the Meijer supermarket chain throughout the Midwest, with concentration around the metropolitan areas of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Columbus, and Milwaukee, as well as Lowe's Foods, with 78 stores in the Carolinas and Virginia.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit http://nightfood.com

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

For more information, visit http://ir.Nightfood.com and http://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

