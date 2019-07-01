As the West Coast Goes Dark This Summer, NeoVolta Launches Blackout Tracker

Monitoring Hundreds of Simultaneous Power Outages in Six States

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer’s here, and for the western U.S. that means potentially disastrous wildfires and fire-safety blackouts . NeoVolta Inc., a San Diego–based manufacturer of residential energy storage systems, has launched a power outage map tracker for California, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Users can monitor the location, cause, and status of the outage, as well as the estimated fix time.



The near real-time data for NeoVolta’s tracker is compiled from San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), Southern California Edison (SCE), Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Pacific Power, Hawaii Electric Companies (HECO) and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP), which together serve more than 40 million people. In addition to the map, users can also view a list of outages by state.

“Our power outage map will be full of pins every day, because the delicate infrastructure of the grid is falling apart,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “The grid also faces a host of threats: planned wildfire outages, extreme weather , cyberattack , and physical sabotage . As a result, utility customers everywhere live under the constant threat of extended power outages."

“Rebuilding and modernizing this infrastructure will take years and cost billions if not trillions of dollars . And who’s going to pay for it? Most likely the utility customers, in the form of much higher rates.”

To protect themselves against looming blackouts and sky-high utility rates, homeowners are turning to solar installations. NeoVolta’s NV14 home energy management system stores this solar power for later use rather than feeding it back to the grid, allowing customers to power their own homes indefinitely.

The power outage tracker can be accessed at https://www.neovolta.com/electric-utility-power-outages/

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

