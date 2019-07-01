Andes Technology and Silex Insight Announce Strategic Partnership for RISC-V Based Root-of-Trust IP Solutions

Hsinchu, Taiwan and Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology, a leading Asia-based supplier of high-performance low-power compact 32/64-bit RISC-V CPU cores, and Silex Insight, a leading provider for flexible security IP cores, are announcing a strategic partnership to bring flexible and energy efficient Root-of-Trust security IP solution based on RISC-V to the industry.

Silex Insight’s advanced eSecure IP module is a complete solution that enables security applications by shielding confidential information from non-secure applications running on main processor along with security boot, sensitive key materials and assets protection. AndesCore™ N22, a high-efficiency and low-power 2-stage pipeline RISC-V CPU core, is tightly integrated in the eSecure IP module to fully and robustly control the execution of security functions. eSecure module is highly configurable and thus provides a wide-range selection of security features, performance, area and energy consumption that is suitable for many applications such as IoT, storage, and communication.

“We are able to deliver a ready-to-go solution to SoC makers who need advanced security and efficiency”, says Pieter Willems, Director Sales and Marketing Security Products at Silex Insight and he continues; “With Andes’ N22 RISC-V CPU core integrated in our eSecure Root-of-Trust turnkey solution, customers who demand high security on their devices can easily prevent hostile attacks from the outside world”.

“Root-of-Trust is now fundamental to many devices and connected services,” answers Dr. Charlie Su, CTO and Executive VP of Andes Technology. “We are excited to be able to deliver configurable and efficient security turnkey solution to SoC design companies, thanks to our ultra-compact RISC-V compliant processor N22, included in Silex Insight eSecure IP module platform”.



This robust secure solution is perfect for security-sensitive applications and it is available now from both Andes Technology and Silex Insight.

About Andes Technology

Andes Technology Corporation is a world class creator of innovative high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit processor cores and associated development environment to serve the rapidly growing global embedded system applications. The company delivers superior low power CPU cores, including the comprehensive RISC-V V5 family of processor cores, with integrated development environment and associated software/hardware solutions for efficient SoC design. Up to the end of 2018, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has reached 3.5 billion with 2018 alone contributing over 1 billion. Andes Technology's comprehensive CPU line includes entry-level, mid-range, high-end, extensible and security families. For more information, please visit www.andestech.com

About Silex Insight

Founded in 1991, Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier Security IP solutions for embedded systems. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto-engines which are easy to integrate and a eSecure IP module which provides a complete security solution for all platforms. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium. Local sales and support are handled by worldwide branch offices. For more information visit: www.silexinsight.com



Hsiao-Ling Lin Marketing Manager E: hllin@andestech.com M:+886 3 5726533 Jon Jacobsen Marketing Manager E: marketing@silexinsight.com M: +32 475 50 30 37

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.