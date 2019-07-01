U.S. Army Picks ManTech for $21 Million Award to Advance Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) for Next Generation Cyber Warriors

HERNDON, Va., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has won a three-year $21 million Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) award from the Department of Defense to further enhance and integrate prototype capabilities of the U.S. Army’s Persistent Cyber Training Environment or PCTE.



/EIN News/ -- “Selection of ManTech for this latest stage of the prototype process demonstrates Army’s confidence in our Bringing Digital the MissionTM across the full spectrum of PCTE requirements,” said Kevin M. Phillips, President and CEO of ManTech. “ManTech is the only government services contractor chosen to handle DevOps, Installation, and Tech Ops for simultaneously training American cyber warriors worldwide.”

Under the new OTA, ManTech will manage DevOps for software architecture and control plane development, installation of compute and storage capabilities, and Tech Ops for planning and execution of training that scales to serve thousands of cyber warriors simultaneously.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems and software engineering solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

