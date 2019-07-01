Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition & Wellness to offer Chiropractic Follow Up for Personal Injury

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A chiropractor in San Antonio understands how it important it is to use a range of services when one is injured in an accident. Dr. Donald Phillips, DC provides treatment for individuals who are trying to recover from injuries sustained in an accident using up to date techniques in chiropractic care. As a treatment provider in San Antonio, Dr. Phillips is committed to getting to the root cause of pain for every patient to develop a treatment plan that leads to wellness.



Dr. Phillips believes in natural healing for all patients and is ready to provide chiropractic care for patients who are struggling to heal from a personal injury. "Patients need all the tools they can to heal after an injury, and chiropractic care allows the body to heal naturally," states Dr. Phillips. His practice in San Antonio offers patients a wide range of treatment options when it comes to managing injuries sustained in a car accident or personal injury.

As part of Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition & Wellness the clinic treats patients with ultrasound, cold laser therapy, spinal adjustment and decompression, icing and heating, massage, nutritional supplements, and exercises. When an accident causes pain, it is important to identify the source of the pain in order to restore wellness. Through careful diagnostic testing, Dr. Phillips strives to find the cause of pain in order to provide the right treatment.

Chiropractic care soon after an accident can help speed up the healing process. Patients who go to a chiropractor after a car accident or other type of personal injury can get the treatment needed to be more comfortable without pain medication. From sprains and strains to whiplash and misaligned joints, chiropractic treatment gives patients improved circulation and better spinal alignment.

"When the spine is properly aligned," Dr. Phillips reiterates, "the function of the nervous system improves." This will decrease pain and make it easier to move around. When mobility improves, healing from the injuries will be more manageable. Good spinal alignment reduces pain and allows the body to heal.

For patients who have been in an accident, chiropractic treatment can be used with other treatment modalities. As a therapy that does not use prescription drugs, a visit to the chiropractor does not interfere with other treatments. When patients have been prescribed muscle relaxers or pain medication, chiropractic care can still be provided.

To learn more about Dr. Phillips Chiropractic Nutrition & Wellness, contact the office today at 210-545-1144 and set up an initial consultation.



