Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, July 26, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET). A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank , by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.



/EIN News/ -- Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in (Domestic): 1-888-336-7149 (International): 1-412-902-4175 Canada Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 26, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 9, 2019.

Replay (Domestic): 1-877-344-7529 (International): 1-412-317-0088 Canada (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9658 Passcode 10132884

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.



Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of March 31, 2019, the Company reported assets of $9.8 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank



