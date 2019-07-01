There were 325 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,388 in the last 365 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Friday, July 26, 2019 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).  A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

/EIN News/ -- Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results.  Information about the conference call is as follows:

Dial-in  (Domestic):  1-888-336-7149
  (International):  1-412-902-4175
Canada Dial-in (Toll Free): 1-855-669-9657

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 26, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. (ET) on August 9, 2019.

Replay  (Domestic):  1-877-344-7529
  (International):  1-412-317-0088
Canada    (Toll Free):    1-855-669-9658
Passcode   10132884

The call will also be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank.  As of March 31, 2019, the Company reported assets of $9.8 billion.  The Bank currently operates a network of full service branches throughout northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania.

SOURCE:  Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT:  Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site:  http://www.Provident.Bank 

Provident Financial Services, Inc. Logo

