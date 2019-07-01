UNITA's female wing postpones 4th Congress

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 1 - The fourth congress of LIMA, the female wing of the country's largest opposition party UNITA, which was initially scheduled to happen last Thursday, was postponed with a new date yet to be announced.,

The information comes on the final communiqué of the fourth ordinary meeting of the National Committee of the Angolan Women’s League (LIMA).

In the document, LIMA highlights the current social, political and economic situation of women, which it considers to be affected by the “high indexes of poverty, misery and exclusion”.

The note states that, on the other hand, it has been confirmed that domestic violence is a universal problem that affects thousands of people in a silent and dissimulated manner.

Thus, LIMA proposes the implementation of awareness programmes, with a view to reducing the cases and the devastating consequences.

The meeting was held under the motto “47 Years of struggle for the valorisation and dignifying of Angolan women” and was attended by 251 delegates.

