Angola wants major Cuban participation in country's economic endeavours

Havana, ANGOLA, July 1 - The Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, last Sunday in Havana said Angola wants to see Cuba more involved in the African country's economic diversification efforts. ,

Manuel Augusto was speaking to the press in the ambit of the first state visit to Cuba of President João Lourenço, which is to last three days as of this Monday, aimed to reinforce the bilateral relations.

He said Cuba has advanced in many areas of knowledge, chiefly in the medical sciences and the pharmaceutical industry, which can help Angola to become self-sufficient and engaged in the production of basic products, including medicines.

He went on to say that several bilateral accords are to be signed during this visit, also with a view to harmonising the co-operation with the new paradigms of the co-operation relations.

He pointed out as probable new areas of co-operation the scientific research, small and medium industry, besides others of mutual interest and benefit.

The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, arrived on Sunday evening in Havana, Cuba, for an official three-day visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral co-operation relations.

The Head of State is being accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, and several of his Cabinet ministers.

The Angolan President is to visit some important socioeconomic and technological undertakings, such as the Genetics and Biotechnology Centre, known internationally for its advanced scientific research activities, such as in the area of cancer cure.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.