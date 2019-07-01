Organogenesis Joins Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, announced today that the Company has been added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes. The Company’s inclusion in these indexes will become effective today after the US market opens.



Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes.

“We are pleased to join these three Russell indexes,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “We are committed to delivering on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve medical outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care and look forward to increasing our visibility in the public markets via our membership in these indexes.”

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

For more information on the Russell indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” “extend,” “continue” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include the fact that rapid technological change could cause our products to become obsolete and if we do not enhance our product offerings through our research and development efforts, we may be unable to effectively compete; that to be commercially successful we must convince physicians that our products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that our products should be used in their procedures; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

