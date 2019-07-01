European Commission Appoints CureVac Co-Founder & Supervisory Board Chairman, Ingmar Hoerr, to the European Innovation Council Advisory Board

TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, congratulates CureVac co-founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ingmar Hoerr, following his appointment as a Member of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Advisory Board. On June 27, the European Commission introduced the EIC, which will focus on transforming scientific discoveries into new businesses and accelerate the scale-up of innovative companies.



/EIN News/ -- “Ingmar’s appointment to this important Commission is testament to his foundational scientific research and company building expertise which steered CureVac from the lab to industry leader,” said Dan Menichella, Chief Executive Officer of CureVac. “We benefit from Ingmar’s strategic guidance on the development of mRNA therapeutics and know that his passion, vision and leadership will ably guide the EIC’s development and mission execution.”

The EIC is currently in its pilot phase and will formally launch in 2021 under the next EU research and innovation program, Horizon Europe, with a proposed €10 billion budget.

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 19 years’ expertise in handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments, including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp’s dievini and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others.

