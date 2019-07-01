The Dyrt, Featuring the Largest Collection of Campground Reviews in America, Launches In-App Campground Reservations

You can now book thousands of public and private campgrounds, RV parks, & unique lodgings across the U.S. via The Dyrt’s free Android and iOS apps and on the TheDyrt.com website

PORTLAND, Ore., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dyrt has the most campgrounds, RV parks, and unique lodgings of any U.S. camping app, and now you can book a stay directly from The Dyrt mobile app, iOS and Android , or on TheDyrt.com website .



/EIN News/ -- Few travelers would ever reserve an Airbnb without viewing photos or user reviews. Yet this is the reality for 60 million campers across the U.S. who have had to find campgrounds on ’90s-era websites with few, if any, photos.

The Dyrt is the first platform to take camping out of the dark ages by crowdsourcing over 300,000 campground photos and reviews — more than any online camping platform. And now, with the introduction of bookings for thousands of campgrounds across the country, campers can both research and book campgrounds — all on one platform.

The Dyrt is also pleased to announce it has partnered with Tentrr , a nationwide network of fully-rigged safari-style platform tents on beautiful private land across the country. Tentrr's world-class properties will form the foundation of The Dyrt's glamping, cabins, and unique lodgings category of bookable campsites. All Tentrr properties will be available for online and mobile app bookings as a part of The Dyrt’s new bookings capabilities.

The Dyrt’s new features enable campers to check campground availability, request a reservation, and book a site, with facilities ranging from tent sites to privately owned glamping sites and cabins to large RV parks.

“Our goal is to allow travelers to book every campground, park, or lodge in the U.S.,” said The Dyrt co-founder Sarah Smith. “Campers love that they can already see so much information for over 35,000 properties on The Dyrt. We’re very excited to start to allow them to book at those campgrounds now as well.”

This initial set of bookable campgrounds is the first step of a long journey. By the end of September, The Dyrt will offer bookings at over 5,000 public and private campgrounds and RV Parks.

How The Dyrt Put Bookable Campgrounds on The Map

“Every five seconds a traveler finds a campground, RV park, or unique lodging on The Dyrt . Over 10 million campers will use The Dyrt to find and review campgrounds in 2019, which is two times as many as last year. This is a highly engaged community, and a new user creates an account every 30 seconds,” said Smith.

The Dyrt’s massive collection of over 300,000 campground reviews is all thanks to that community. This summer, campers who upload the most photos, reviews, and videos of campgrounds are awarded prizes from awesome outdoor brands like Mountain House, Midland Radio and GCI Outdoor. By gamifying the review process , The Dyrt continues to grow faster than any other online camping resource.

In addition to the industry’s most engaging and media-rich website for America’s 60 million campers, The Dyrt enhances the overall camping experience with its iOS camping app and Android camping app , and expands camping horizons even further with its widely read The Dyrt Magazine .

About The Dyrt

Founded in 2013 by avid campers and husband and wife team Sarah Smith and Kevin Long, The Dyrt was created to overcome the frustrating experience of trying to find and research campgrounds. The Dyrt is now the leading online resource for finding, researching and booking campgrounds with more than 300,000 media assets. And with its new mobile apps for iOS and Android, The Dyrt Magazine, and dozens of online forums and groups, The Dyrt is the go-to resource for all things camping .

