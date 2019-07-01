Connected Trucks Telematics Market in Russia & CIS, 2019 to 2020 - The Top 3 Companies Serve Approx 46.7% of the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Connected Trucks Telematics Market in Russia and CIS, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research will provide a comprehensive outlook on the Russian and CIS connected truck telematics market and will provide meaningful insights for TSPs, OEMs, Tier I suppliers, and other companies wishing to explore this unique and competitive market.



Russia and the CIS nations, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan, form a unique and diverse set of connected truck telematics market, with differences and commonalities. The Russian and CIS markets are served by numerous local telematics companies and leading OEMs.



The region is going through a challenging time, with the macroeconomic situation changing the commercial vehicle telematics market landscape, holding back recovery in telematics penetration rates. Despite universal challenges such as driver shortage, justification on ROI, and security concerns, and local challenges such as devaluation of national currencies, decrease in foreign investments, and further technological challenges, the telematics market has managed to stay afloat.

The market possesses promising growth potential and, in the next few years, is expected to show signs of improvement, driven by state regulations and increased telematics awareness. It is believed that the market will successfully move from stagnation to sustainable growth with commitment from local and international participants to develop business in Russia and CIS, with support measures from governments.



The market is fragmented and competitive, with close to 53.3% of the market split by several local TSPs and OEMs. The top 3 participants serve approximately 46.7% of the market, which is growing at a rate of 9.5% from 2018 to 2019 YoY. An estimated 11.3 million commercial vehicles in Russia and CIS are serving various industries from transport and logistics, oil and gas, construction, utilities, service and maintenance, retail and delivery, rental and leasing, municipalities, and local governments.

Of these, transport and logistics and oil and gas offer the highest opportunities for growth for TSPs. The telematics installed base is evaluated at 1.58 million units, with a penetration rate of approximately 13.9% in 2018. The region is expected to register slow yet steady growth rates, as fleet management solutions are becoming increasingly common among fleet operators and owners.



Leading TSPs in Russia and CIS include Gurtam, Omnicomm, TechnoKom, Space Team, Fort Telecom, M2M Telematics, Ruptela, Scout Group, WebEye International, Teltonika, GlobalSat, AutoLocator, and Autograf. OEMs play a less-than-important role in the telematics ecosystem, but the situation is expected to change.

Through in-house telematics systems and through partnerships, OEMs such as GAZ, KAMAZ, Daimler, and Volvo are offering full-fledged telematics solutions in the market. They have started offering telematics solutions as a factory-fit unit to select models and are expected to standardize telematics solutions across all vehicles in the near future.



The Russian and CIS markets are highly price sensitive and companies looking to sustain in this fierce market should acknowledge that and build efficient and cost-effective solutions to address the mass market. The market is presenting good opportunities for new telematics companies, due to the growing demand of telematics solutions.



Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key Findings

Roadmap of Connected Trucks Telematics Market

Market Engineering Measurements

PESTLE Analysis

Connected Truck Telematics Market Outlook

Key Findings and Future Outlook

RESEARCH SCOPE

Scope

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

SEGMENTATION AND OVERVIEW

Vehicle Segmentation

Fleet Size and Distance-driven Segmentation

Solution Types

Key Telematics Services - Overview

MARKET OUTLOOK

Market Engineering Measurements

Key Economic Indicators 2019 - Russia

Key Economic Indicators 2019 - CIS

Top Market Issues and Challenges - Russia & CIS

Key Future Market Trends

Top 3 Future Market Trends

Connected Truck Market - Installed Base Forecast

Key TSPs Operating in Russia and CIS

Key OEMs Operating in Russia and CIS

Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships

PRICING AND COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Telematics Product Type Range

Telematics Product Package Range

Competitive Force Analysis

Competitive Force Analysis - OEMs Vs TSPs

MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Russia Telematics - Installed Base by Contributions

CIS Telematics - Installed Base by Contributions

Installed Base - Forecast

Market Share Analysis

MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

Opportunity by Hardware Type

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunities by Services - Top 3 Short-term Key Services

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity by Fleet Type

Opportunity by Industry Type

Opportunity by Solution Type

Key Opportunity Countries

GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND COMPANIES TO ACTION

Connected Truck Telematics - Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth - Connected Truck Telematics

CONCLUSIONS

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

APPENDIX

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Autograf

AutoLocator

Daimler

Fort Telecom

GAZ

GlobalSat

Gurtam

KAMAZ

M2M Telematics

Omnicomm

Ruptela

Scout Group

Space Team

TechnoKom

Teltonika

Volvo

WebEye International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bmgwvm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics, Trucks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.