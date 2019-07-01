Telecoming will exclusively distribute the digital contents of Real Madrid through mobile operators in Africa

The alliance means the arrival in Africa of the official Real Madrid mobile offer; The famous Spanish club chooses a partner with extensive experience in technologies to distribute and monetize digital content in the African mobile environment.

Telecoming (www.Telecoming.com), the European technology company specialized in digital services monetization, has signed an agreement with Real Madrid to become the exclusive distributor through mobile operators of its digital content in Africa. This agreement will allow Telecoming to enhance its presence across the African market in which it operates since 2015.

Real Madrid, the most valued football club in the world (€1.646M according to Brand Finance), relies on Telecoming to offer through mobile operators in Africa, a better and unique digital experience. Telecoming also provides the technology needed to monetize this service through carrier billing and will promote it through its internal AdTech agency.

Cyrille Thivat, CEO of Telecoming, explains "we are happy to be the exclusive partner of Real Madrid C.F. that has relied on Telecoming for our know-how in terms of distribution, production and monetization of mobile entertainment services. We will rely on the extraordinary dynamism of the African market and its maturity towards mobile payments to successfully promote Real Madrid's digital content offer ".

Telecoming has the exclusive license of the club's mobile content in other European countries and will intend to develop with success its collaboration with Real Madrid among the African fans.

About Telecoming Specialized in mobile payments since 2008, Telecoming (www.Telecoming.com) develops technology to monetize digital services. The company works hand in hand with the main mobile operators to create solutions focused on improving the complete mobile customer journey: from the advertising to the payment. Finally, the company will continue leading the direct carrier billing market through innovation in new digital payment alternatives across the world. The London Stock Exchange has acknowledged the firm as one of the most Inspiring European Organizations. Moreover, it’s among Europe’s 500 fastest growing companies, according to Morningstar’s Inc. 5000 Ranking, 2018. More information: www.Telecoming.com



