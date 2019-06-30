Minister Creed announces funding for Agri-Food Tourism Projects
Following a call for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2019 Rural Innovation and Development Fund in May, Minister Creed has announced the twelve projects that will receive funding from his Department.
Minister Creed said; “I am pleased to support these initiatives in the vibrant agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made. Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine. In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.
- Carlow County Council – €25,000
- Taste Kerry - €18,000
- Laois County Council - €24,850
- Galway Co Council - €25,000
- Cavan County Council - €18,200
- O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford - €25,000
- Boyne Valley - €15,000
- Tipperary Food Producers - €21,385
- Waterford County Festival of Food - €24,755
- A Taste of Tullamore - €12,881
- Slane Food Circle - €15,000
- Sligo Food Trail - €17,500
