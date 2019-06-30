Minister Creed announces funding for Agri-Food Tourism Projects

Following a call for proposals for Agri-Food Tourism Initiatives under the 2019 Rural Innovation and Development Fund in May, Minister Creed has announced the twelve projects that will receive funding from his Department.

Minister Creed said; “I am pleased to support these initiatives in the vibrant agri-food tourism sector and build on progress already made. Food Wise 2025 highlights the natural synergy between agri-food and local tourism. I believe that agri-tourism is of great importance for rural areas in order to showcase their people, landscape, history and culture through agricultural produce, food and drink and local cuisine. In addition it provides opportunities for rural businesses, including farmers, producers and artisans, to develop their products and services, connect with the community and visitors and improve skills and best practice”.

Funding has been made available to the following successful projects:

Carlow County Council – €25,000



Taste Kerry - €18,000



Laois County Council - €24,850



Galway Co Council - €25,000



Cavan County Council - €18,200



O’Connell Marketing/Taste Wexford - €25,000



Boyne Valley - €15,000



Tipperary Food Producers - €21,385



Waterford County Festival of Food - €24,755



A Taste of Tullamore - €12,881



Slane Food Circle - €15,000



Sligo Food Trail - €17,500

