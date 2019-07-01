JBNV Holding Corp Completes Purchase of Kirkwood Bancorporation of Nevada, Inc.

/EIN News/ --

JBNV Holding Corp and Kirkwood Bancorporation of Nevada, Inc., the parent bank holding company for Kirkwood Bank of Nevada, jointly announced today the closing of JBNV Holding Corp’s acquisition of Kirkwood Bancorporation of Nevada, Inc. and its subsidiary bank, Kirkwood Bank of Nevada.



JBNV Holding Corp is led by Jeffrey Berns. Berns is a former attorney whose practice focused on consumer lending and consumer fraud class actions. Berns currently serves as the chief executive officer of Blockchains, LLC, which develops blockchain distributed ledger technology applications in various industries.



“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to join the Kirkwood Bank of Nevada team and to be a part of the bank’s continued success and commitment to the communities it serves,” said Berns. “We have an immense respect for the Kirkwood Bank of Nevada management and board of directors, who have set the bank on course to be a prosperous community bank in Nevada, and we look forward to continuing to work with them. In addition, we intend to retain both of the Kirkwood Bank of Nevada branches in Las Vegas and to strategically grow the bank’s footprint in the region, all while honoring the bank’s emphasis on building long-term relationships with, and providing exceptional levels of service to, its customers.”



Kirkwood Bancorporation of Nevada, Inc.’s subsidiary, Kirkwood Bank of Nevada, was established in 2008 and operates two branches in Las Vegas, Nevada. At March 31, 2019, Kirkwood Bank of Nevada had approximately $88.6 million in assets, $72.8 million in total loans and leases, and $74.8 million in deposits.



“This merger is a tremendous opportunity and we are excited about the potential this partnership will bring to our customers and employees going forward,” said John Dru, president of Kirkwood Bank of Nevada. “For us, it was about finding the right partner, someone who would mirror our image and help us expand our relationships throughout the bank’s market area. To team up with a group that has shown a very strong commitment to the state will not only strengthen our banking relationships but will provide the resources for continued growth in this highly competitive marketplace.”



Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP acted as legal advisor to JBNV Holding Corp. Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A. acted as legal advisor and Oakridge Financial Services Group, Inc. acted as financial advisor to Kirkwood Bancorporation of Nevada, Inc.



About Kirkwood Bancorporation of Nevada, Inc.



Kirkwood Bancorporation of Nevada, Inc. operates two branches in Las Vegas, Nevada through its subsidiary, Kirkwood Bank of Nevada, a Nevada state-chartered institution established in 2008. Kirkwood Bank of Nevada provides a full range of deposit and loan services to its personal and business customers. For more information, visit www.kirkwoodbanknv.com.



