Vineti Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum has announced its selection of the 56 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2019 who are shaping industries from agriculture and cleantech to modern policing and many more.



Companies were selected for their potential to “transform their industries” and “improve society for years to come,” Fulvia Montresor of the World Economic Forum said.

Vineti, which creates essential software for advanced personalized therapeutics, made it to the selection for its contributions in the field of Health.

The full list of recognized Technology Pioneers can be viewed here .

SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineti, the California-based company that produces a digital platform to enable broad access to advanced therapeutics, such as cell and gene therapies and personalized cancer vaccines, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers.” Co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic, and now a fully independent company, Vineti creates the essential software solution for personalized therapies, delivering simplicity and safety to medicine’s most complex supply chain.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

This year’s Tech Pioneers are emerging innovators from a diverse set of industries. These firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The focus areas of this year’s Tech Pioneers include: agtech, smart cities, cleantech, supply chain, manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles and drones. The diversity of these companies extends to their leadership as well, as 25% of 2019 Tech Pioneers are female led. The firms also come from many different regions beyond the United States and Silicon Valley. In fact, this year’s class of 56 firms represent every continent except Antarctica. The full list of technology pioneers can be found here .

Following its selection as a Technology Pioneer, CEO Amy Duross expressed Vineti’s deep appreciation for its selection by the World Economic Forum and its announcement in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions. This meeting, also dubbed “Summer Davos” will be held in Dalian, China, July 1-3. Many Pioneers will also attend the Annual Meeting in Davos, in January 2020, and continue to contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

“We’re excited to welcome Vineti to this year’s innovative class of technology pioneers,” says Fulvia Montresor, Head of Technology Pioneers at the World Economic Forum. “Vineti and its fellow pioneers are leaders in using novel technologies to transform their industries. We see great potential for these next generation companies to shape solutions to global challenges and improve society for years to come.”

“It is very humbling and motivating to be acknowledged as pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” Duross said. “It is a confirmation that our technology is among the most unique, innovative digital health platforms in the world and can improve the lives of many people. Our technology is helping to open up access to advanced personalized therapies worldwide, and we look forward to contributing to the Forum dialogues on this critical health challenge.”

The Technology Pioneers were selected by a selection committee of more than 59 academics, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and corporate executives. The committee based its decisions on criteria including innovation, potential impact and leadership. Past recipients include Airbnb, Google, Kickstarter, Mozilla, Palantir Technologies, Spotify, TransferWise, Twitter and Wikimedia.

/EIN News/ -- All info on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here:

http://wef.ch/techpioneers19

More information on past winners can be found here .

About Vineti: Vineti is the first commercial, configurable cloud-based platform to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. Vineti was co-founded by GE and the Mayo Clinic to solve the key challenges that patients, medical providers, biopharmaceutical companies and regulators face in the delivery and commercialization of individualized therapies. Now a fully independent company, Vineti offers a digital platform of record to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. The Vineti platform supports the full continuum of patient-specific therapies, including cancer vaccines and autologous and allogeneic therapies. The company is expanding rapidly, and the Vineti platform will be in use in hundreds of leading medical centers worldwide in 2019, on behalf of multiple biopharmaceutical partners.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

Media Contact

Joseph Salerno

Director, PR and Scientific Communications

HDMZ, Inc.

joseph.salerno@hdmz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.