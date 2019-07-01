Advantest to Feature Latest IC Test Solutions Enabling Implementation of 5G Technology at SEMICON West on July 9-11

TOKYO, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest IC test solutions, including the debut of its V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter solution, at SEMICON West 2019 on July 9-11 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California.



“We are excited to showcase our latest product portfolio that addresses the test challenges of advanced ICs that make 5G communication a reality and accelerate the development of other cutting-edge applications, from AI/machine learning and smart manufacturing to smart cities,” said Judy Davies, Advantest’s vice president of global marketing communications.

Product Displays

In booth #939 in South Hall, Advantest will showcase its new V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter solution, the industry’s first integrated and modular multi-site millimeter-wave (mmWave) ATE test solution to cost-effectively test 5G-NR mmWave devices up to 70 GHz. This system has the high multi-site parallelism and versatility needed for multi-band mmWave frequencies, enabling customers to reduce their time to market for new designs running at mmWave frequencies.

Advantest also will exhibit a unique automotive display illustrating how the T2000 series of testers is being applied in improving the performance and reliability of broader types of automotive devices, from sensors, processors and powertrains to communication systems.

Other products to be featured during the event using digital graphic presentations include Advantest Test Solutions (ATS) for SoC system-level test; an array of software tools and services to improve overall productivity and test quality; MPT3000 platforms for system-level testing of SATA, SAS and PCIe Gen 4 solid-state drives (SSD); and T5500-series and T5800-series memory test platforms for DRAM, 3D Xpoint and Flash memory devices.

Technical Participation

In addition to product exhibits, Advantest will play an active role in the annual Test Vision Symposium on July 10-11, held concurrently with SEMICON West. Derek Floyd, Advantest’s director of business development, serves as the symposium’s vice general chair. Kotaro Hasegawa, senior director of system planning at Advantest, will present “New SiP Packaging Trends and Testing Challenges” at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10 in room 21 of Moscone Center’s North Hall. He also will participate in that day’s poster session beginning at 12:05 p.m.

Workforce Development

Looking to the future, Advantest will once again co-sponsor SEMI High Tech U, held in conjunction with SEMICON West. The program, which will run from July 9-11, helps high-school aged students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to better understand the semiconductor industry and explore career possibilities by visiting exhibitors’ booths and seeing the industry up close.

Advantest personnel will teach various program modules focused on engineering design, critical thinking and social media as well as conduct practice interviews with students and emcee the final day of activities.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

