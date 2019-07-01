Brain Corp Expands Global Presence with Opening of European Headquarters

Leading robotics company chooses Amsterdam for its continuing internationalization efforts

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Corp, a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry, announced today the opening of its European headquarters. Located in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Brain Corp Europe will serve as a hub for operations, software development, and continuing R&D activities. In the near term, efforts will primarily focus on providing increased support to regional partners, ensuring the successful development and sell-through of BrainOS®-powered robots.



/EIN News/ -- BrainOS, Brain Corp’s cloud-connected commercial operating system, empowers the builders of today’s autonomous machines to lead markets by successfully producing, deploying, and supporting robots at scale. BrainOS currently powers thousands of floor care robots across numerous environments, including retail stores, malls, warehouses, and airports. The European headquarters marks the second international office location in Brain Corp’s global expansion, following the opening of a Tokyo, Japan, facility in 2017.

“We chose Amsterdam as Brain Corp’s European headquarters primarily for its central location, open business environment, prevalence of academic labs, and proven commitment to the cultivation of a robust AI and robotics ecosystem,” says Christian Cornelius-Knudsen, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Services. “We look forward to supporting our partners in the region as we work together to bring BrainOS-powered robots into everyday environments.”

To lead Brain Corp Europe, the Company has brought on a seasoned executive, Michel Spruijt, as the region’s General Manager. As part of his new role, Spruijt will be tasked with driving sales of BrainOS-powered machines, providing partner support, and overseeing general operations throughout Europe.

“The opening of a European headquarters is a testament to the rapid growth of Brain Corp, as well as our leadership position in the fields of robotics and AI,” says Dr. Eugene Izhikevich, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “Under Michel Spruijt’s guidance, our vision of a world where the lives of people are made safer, easier, more productive, and more fulﬁlling with the help of robots will extend into Europe.”

Brain Corp recently announced the hiring of Chief Operating Officer Scott Carter , an expansion of its relationship with Walmart , a new partnership with leading floor care manufacturer Nilfisk, and the introduction of AutoDelivery , a proof-of-concept robot for the delivery market. Named the world’s number one autonomy solution provider by ABI Research, BrainOS is positioned to become the industry standard for the production, deployment, and support of autonomous mobile robots.

About Brain Corp:

Brain Corp is a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry. Brain Corp’s comprehensive solutions support the builders of today's autonomous machines in successfully producing, deploying, and supporting robots across commercial industries and applications. Brain Corp is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com .

About BrainOS®:

BrainOS is a cloud-connected operating system for commercial autonomous robots. Robots powered by BrainOS navigate autonomously, avoid obstacles, adapt to changing environments, manage data, generate reports, and seamlessly interact with human users and other robots. These core capabilities are all enabled by BrainOS, empowering robot builders to focus on product differentiation and greatly streamline time to market.

