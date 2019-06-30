Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting Named "Top Executive Search Firm" for 2019

For the three years in a row, Cowen Partners Executive Search has been named one of the nation's top executive search firms.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the CATEGORIES of C-Suite Executive Search, Chief Financial Officer Executive Search, Healthcare, Financial Services - Banks & Credit Unions, and Executive Search for the REGIONS of the Pacific Northwest and West Coast, Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting has been named a "Top Executive Search Firm" in 2017, 2018 and 2019.“Our solutions are not limited to our known network and we are a search firm that prides itself on results and doing right by our clients, so it is nice to be recognized for our work.” said Shawn Cole, President and Founding Partner of Cowen Partners.The list of "Top Search Firms" is meant to be a resource for companies and HR leaders seeking to understand the complexities of the executive search/ recruiting industry. Our research offers prospective employers a comprehensive look at the top executive search firms by offering resources, opinions, and rankings as a guide to helping you choose the best firm to meet your executive search needs. We do not accept payment from executive search firms for inclusion on our lists, we do accept input and feedback from firms on the list. We do not accept advertising from industry partners, vendors, suppliers, and employers.Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting works with leading organizations across the private and public sectors. Our scale, scope, and knowledge allow us to address problems that no one else can. We have deep strategic industry expertise as well as geographical reach, and we are passionate about taking on immense challenges that matter to our clients and their stakeholders.For more information please contact Cowen Partners Executive Search at www.cowenpartners.com



