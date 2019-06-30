Performance Management and Business Analytics Firm, eCapital Advisors, Retains Cowen Partners Executive Search

Cowen Partners Executive Search has been retained by eCapital Advisors to aggressively expand in key markets across the country by identifying top performers.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting announced today that it has been retained by eCapital Advisors, LLC based out of Bloomington, Minnesota for the purposes of aggressively expanding in key markets across the country by identifying top business intelligence and analytics consultants in their given marketplace.As well as being a "Top 10 Data Analytics Solution Provider", eCapital has been nationally recognized for their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction by enterprise analytics provider Incorta by receiving the prestigious “2018 Partner of the Year” award.The national executive search for Business Intelligence and Analytics Sales and Implementation Consultants is being conducted by Cowen Partners, Founding Partner & President Ash Wendt.eCapital Advisors is one of the nation's largest performance management and business analytics firms. Since 2001, we have been building long-term relationships and exceptional analytics solutions for leading organizations. With hundreds of clients in an array of industries, we have the experience, the solutions and the team to help meet your goals. eCapital is an IBM Platinum Partner and Oracle Gold Partner.For more information, visit www.eCapitalAdvisors.com Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting works with leading organizations across the private and public sectors. Our scale, scope, and knowledge allow us to address problems that no one else can. We have deep strategic industry expertise as well as geographical reach, and we are passionate about taking on immense challenges that matter to our clients and their stakeholders.For more information please contact Cowen Partners Executive Search at www.cowenpartners.com



