Executive Search Firm Cowen Partners has Been Retained by the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI)

JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting announced today that it has been retained by the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI) for the purposes of conducting a national search for a new Executive Director. Located in Juneau, Alaska the position supports ASMI U.S. and international seafood marketing programs and interacts regularly with the seafood industry, press, state and local policy makers, key stakeholders and the business community.The nationwide executive search for ASMI's new Executive Director is being conducted by Cowen Partners, Founding Partner Ash Wendt.About the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute (ASMI)ASMI is a public-private partnership between the State of Alaska and the Alaska seafood industry established to foster economic development of a renewable natural resource. ASMI is playing a key role in the repositioning of Alaska’s seafood industry as a competitive market-driven food production industry. Its work to boost the value of Alaska’s seafood product portfolio is accomplished through partnerships with retail grocers, foodservice distributors, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, universities, culinary schools, and the media. It conducts consumer campaigns, public relations and advertising activities, and aligns with industry efforts for maximum effectiveness. ASMI also functions as a brand manager of the Alaska Seafood family of brands.To learn more about ASMI, visit www.alaskaseafood.org Cowen Partners | Executive Search + Consulting works with leading organizations across the private and public sectors. Our scale, scope, and knowledge allow us to address problems that no one else can. We have deep strategic industry expertise as well as geographical reach, and we are passionate about taking on immense challenges that matter to our clients and their stakeholders.For more information please contact Cowen Partners Executive Search at www.cowenpartners.com



