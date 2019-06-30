SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV - BUD

NEW YORK, June 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (“Anheuser-Busch” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BUD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Anheuser-Busch and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 25, 2018, Anheuser-Busch announced its financial results for the quarter and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018, and disclosed to investors that it had slashed its dividend by 50% to “accelerate deleveraging toward our optimal capital structure of around a 2x net debt to EBITDA ratio.” That same day, Anheuser-Busch held a conference call with analysts and investors wherein Felipe Dutra, the Company’s Chief Financial and Solutions Officer, noted that “in light of recent currency volatility, we are rebasing our dividend payout to accelerate deleveraging towards our optimal capital structure of around 2x[.]”

On this news, Anheuser-Busch’s American Depositary Share price fell approximately $7.71 per share, or 9.37%, to close at $74.54 per share on October 25, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.