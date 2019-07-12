Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste To Assist a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Louisiana-Better Attorneys-Better Compensation Results

The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Louisiana-to get the compensation job done.” — Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, July 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Louisiana because the remarkable lawyers at this firm go out of their way to make certain a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer receive the very best possible financial compensation results.

The group is inviting a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Louisiana or their family to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to famed mesothelioma lawyer Erik Karst. Typically, Erik will call the Navy Veteran within an hour because-better mesothelioma compensation results for Navy Veterans with this rare cancer are one of his top priorities. For more information about the law firm of Karst von Oiste please visit their website: www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Louisiana to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 so we can help them develop a list of their various exposures to asbestos. The mesothelioma compensation claims process involves a person’s exposures to asbestos. Making a list of these various exposures will be incredibly helpful to the lawyers working on the compensation process. Additionally, we would like to assist the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma recall the names of shipmates that may have witnessed their exposure to asbestos-it’s a big deal.

"We are advocates for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Louisiana and nationwide our our top priority is-people like this receive the very best possible financial compensation results." https://Louisiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate's services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. https://Louisiana.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Louisiana the Louisiana US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:https://www.louisianacancercenter.org

* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas:https://www.mdanderson.org

Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* The VA-For a state by state listing of VA Medical Centers nation wide please visit their website: https://www.va.gov/ directory/guide/FindLocations.cfm.

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https:// USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/ navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma



