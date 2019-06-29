2019 - 2022 Global Air Transportation Market Size, Major Players And Overview

The Business Research Company offers Air Transportation Global Market Report 2019 to its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air transportation market expected to reach a value of nearly $1 trillion by 2022, significantly growing at an annual growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the air transportation market is due to rising disposable income and increasing public private in emerging markets.

However, the market for air transportation is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as rising fuel prices and high operational cost.

The air transportation services market consists of sales of air transportation services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation services of passengers and/or cargo. It includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers, but scenic and sightseeing air transportation and air courier services are not included within the air transportation market.

The global air transportation market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The air transportation market is segmented into passenger air transportation, chartered air transportation, air cargo services, domestic, international, passenger-chartered air transportation, freight-chartered air transportation, others - chartered air transportation, air mail, air freight. Among these segments, the passenger was the largest segment in the air transportation market.

By Geography - The global air transportation is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions Asia Pacific accounts for the largest region in the global air transportation market.

Trends In The Air Transportation Market

Increasing focus on novelty and convenience in the aviation industry and adoption of automation techniques are the major trends witnessed in the global air transportation industry.

Potential Opportunities In The Air Transportation Market

Due to stable economic growth outlook in many developed and developing economies and increasing public and private investments to develop airports in untapped regions, the scope and potential for the global air transportation market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the air transportation market include American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings, Lufthansa Group, FedEx.

Markets Covered: global air transportation market, air transportation, chartered air transportation, air cargo services, domestic, international, passenger-chartered air transportation, freight-chartered air transportation, others - chartered air transportation, air mail, air freight

Data Segmentations: air transportation market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries

Air Transportation Market Organizations Covered: American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, United Continental Holdings, Lufthansa Group, FedEx.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, air transportation market customer information, air transportation market product/service analysis – product examples, air transportation market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global air transportation market in 2019 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Air Transportation Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the air transportation market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Air Transportation Sector: The report reveals where the global air transportation industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

