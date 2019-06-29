Hagens Berman Reminds Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) of the August 6, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Scuderi v. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. et al., No. 5:19-cv-00522, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.



/EIN News/ -- If you purchased or otherwise acquired Mammoth Energy securities between October 19, 2017 and June 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered in excess of $50,000 in losses you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff.

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/TUSK

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

TUSK@hbsslaw.com .

According to the complaint, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that Mammoth’s subsidiary, Cobra, obtained infrastructure contracts totaling $1.8 billion with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority through improper steering and anticompetitive practices.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors about the Company’s business in Puerto Rico,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Mammoth Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email TUSK@hbsslaw.com .

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a national law firm representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com . For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000



