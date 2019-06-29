Update on Distribution to Shareholders of Antrim Energy Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The administrative agent for Antrim Energy Inc. ("Antrim" or the "Company") (former stock symbols: TSXV:AEN and AIM:AEY), 2015960 Alberta Ltd. (the "Agent"), is pleased to confirm that it has now received the requested tax clearance certificates from the Canada Revenue Agency and Alberta Tax and Revenue Administration. Final arrangements are currently being made for the Company’s remaining funds to be distributed by the Company's transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada) (formerly known as CST Trust Company), to the final shareholders of the Company.

If shareholders hold their common shares of Antrim with a broker, custodian or other financial intermediary, the distribution will be made electronically by the Company's transfer agent to the accounts of the applicable brokers, custodians and intermediaries. For registered shareholders of Antrim (i.e. who hold physical share certificates), Antrim's transfer agent will deliver payment by cheque.

It is anticipated that the distribution will be made on or about August 1, 2019. As previously announced, the estimated amount of the distribution is $0.055 CDN per common share (based on 184,731,076 shares outstanding).

Antrim voluntarily dissolved on April 26, 2017 following receipt of shareholder approval and shortly thereafter, ceased to be a reporting issuer in all Canadian jurisdictions. Post dissolution, administrative matters regarding the dissolution were handled by the Company's administrative agent, 2015960 Alberta Ltd., which included applications for applicable tax clearance certificates from the Canada Revenue Agency and the Alberta Tax & Revenue Administration and to co-ordinate the Distribution with the Company's transfer agent, AST Trust Company (Canada).

Shareholders of Antrim are hereby advised that, following the distribution, the common shares will no longer have any value. Shareholders should consult with their personal tax advisors regarding the tax implications of the information contained in this press release. Beneficial shareholders should contact their broker, custodian or intermediary through which they hold their common shares for further details regarding the distribution .

For further information please visit Antrim's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or contact:

Anthony Potter

2015960 Alberta Ltd.

Email: 2015960albertaltd@gmail.com

Telephone: + 1 403 264 5111

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information which are based on the Agent’s internal reasonable expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs as at the date of such statements or information. Forward-looking statements often, but not always, are identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “targeting”, “forecast”, “achieve” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements and information.

The Agent believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements and information included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date of this press release and the Agent does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by applicable laws.

Forward-looking statements presented in such statements or disclosures may, among other things, relate to the timing of the distribution. Readers are also specifically referred to the factors and assumptions in, but not limited to, the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of Antrim's Management Discussion & Analysis for Q3 2016 and "Dissolution of the Corporation – Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated July 26, 2016, both of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this analysis are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Agent is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or disclosures. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward looking statements contained herein.

