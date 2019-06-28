CPABC announces Board of Directors 2019/2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) held its fourth Annual General Meeting in Vancouver on June 26, 2019 and announced its Board of Directors for fiscal year 2019/2020. CPABC’s Board of Directors oversee all the functions of CPABC in accordance with the Chartered Professional Accountants Act of British Columbia, and related Bylaws.



/EIN News/ -- CPABC is pleased to announce Ben Sander FCPA, FCA has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by Geoff Dodds, CPA, CA, Karen Horcher, FCPA, FCGA, and Sheila Nelson, CPA, CA on the Governance Committee. Joining the continuing Board members and government appointed public representatives are:

NEWLY ELECTED BOARD MEMBERS

J. Alain LeFebvre, FCPA, FCA, Director (Prince George)

Josie Lim, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Jeanette McPhee, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Stuart Newton, CPA, CA, Director (Victoria)

Peter Tingling, CPA, CGA, Director (Vancouver)

In addition to the five new elected directors, continuing on the 2019/2020 CPABC Board of Directors are:

Christopher Burnley, FCPA, FCA, Director (Nanaimo)

Paul Challinor, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Geoffrey Dodds, CPA, CA, First Vice-Chair (Vancouver)

Lisa Ethans, FCPA, FCA, Director (Vancouver)

Christopher Gimpel, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Karen Horcher, FCPA, FCGA, Second Vice-Chair (Vancouver)

Sheila Nelson, CPA, CA, Treasurer (Armstrong)

John Mackenzie, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Matthew Murray, CPA, CMA, Director (Vancouver)

Ben Sander, FCPA, FCA, Chair (Dawson Creek)

Martha Thomas, CPA, CA, Director (Victoria)

Emily Thorner, CPA, CA, Director (Vancouver)

Elizabeth Jackson, Public Representative (Vancouver)

Bereket Kebede, Public Representative (Vancouver)

Roland Krueger, Public Representative (Christina Lake)

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 36,000 CPA members and 5,000 CPA students and candidates. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy. CPAs are recognized internationally for bringing superior financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, and leadership to organizations.

For more information, contact:

Vince Kanasoot, Communications Specialist

604.488.2647

vkanasoot@bccpa.ca



